"Eyes up here" - Seth Rollins confronted by popular WWE Superstar at recent show

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has been on a roll since winning the World Heavyweight Championship at the 2023 Night of Champions. So naturally, other superstars are looking for chances to claim their shot at the title.

Tonight The Visionary was on NXT Gold Rush to face Bron Breakker, but before that, he was confronted by Carmelo Hayes. On the developmental brand, the latter leads as the current NXT Champion, a title of which Rollins was the inaugural champion.

In a backstage segment, the 37-year-old star was first greeted by his protege, Nathan Frazer. The two congratulated each other, and Rollins told Frazer he was proud of him.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams then paid their respects to the World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins misled the NXT stars by not smiling, but they all got along.

As the three men chatted, the NXT Champion stared at Rollins' title. The Visionary asserted:

"Eyes up here. If you really want to respect the champ, you worry about your title. You are going to beat Baron Corbin next week?" [0:21 onwards]

Hayes retorted:

"You ready for Bron tonight?"

Rollins replied:

"You know I don't miss."

The two champions had a wholesome moment after Seth Rollins defeated Breakker for the title and was attacked by Finn Balor. William and Hayes came to the aid of RAW Superstar after the main event of the NXT Gold Rush.

What did you think of the confrontation between Seth Rollins and Carmelo Hayes? Sound off in the comments section below.

