Ezekiel makes surprising announcement about Elias' return date to WWE after beating former Universal Champion

Could the WWE Universe be about to see Elias and Ezekiel in the same ring?
Could the WWE Universe be about to see Elias and Ezekiel in the same ring?
Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jun 14, 2022 07:16 AM IST

Ezekiel defeated former Universal Champion Kevin Owens during tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

While Owens was dominating the match initially, he let his temper get the best of him. Shouting at the commentary team, KO was so distracted the referee counted him out, leading to a win for Elias' younger brother.

Guess who got counted out?! @FightOwensFight!#WWERaw https://t.co/WVDXJx4dpG

Owens' frustration did not end there. After the match, his opponent took to the ring to say he wanted to be a part of the WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He added that he was not done with Owens even after his win.

On top of that, Zeke had an exciting announcement. He said he had spoken to his elder brother, Elias, who was eager to return and had tuned up his guitar. He then said that the star would return to WWE RAW next week.

After hearing the news, Owens promptly snapped even further, screaming about how Zeke was lying.

BREAKING NEWS: Elias returns to #WWERaw next Monday!@IAmNotEliasWWE https://t.co/VXrhD1uZzf

It's unclear how WWE will pull off this return. Elias has a full beard, and Ezekiel is still clean-shaved as of this week. Whatever is the case, Kevin Owens and the fans will be paying close attention to what happens next in this saga.

Breaking news: Look who just teased coming out of retirement to face Becky Lynch here.

Edited by Angana Roy
