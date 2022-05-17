WWE RAW Superstar continues to get under Kevin Owens' skin

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens continued to be unsuccessful in unveiling Ezekiel's true identity.

Last month, KO forced Ezekiel to undergo a lie detector test, but the latter passed with flying colors. Earlier tonight on RAW, Kevin Owens managed to get his hands on DNA test results to uncover the truth. But much to his dismay, it had been tampered with barbeque sauce by The Alpha Academy, thus leaving him without answers again.

Elias' younger brother faced Chad Gable in a singles match with the Canadian Superstar on commentary and Otis on the ringside. Ezekiel had an impressive performance against Gable and countered many of his moves. Both men threw punches at each other and attempted to pin each other multiple times.

Towards the end of the match, Ezekiel pinned a distracted Gable for the win. This further infuriated Owens, who tried to run into the ring to attack Ezekiel, but the latter escaped.

Since Ezekiel appeared on the RAW after 'Mania, it has left Owens baffled and further motivated to reveal the former's true identity. With the feud leaving Owens on his wit's end, it is yet to be seen how far he is willing to go to uncover the truth.

Edited by Angana Roy