Ezekiel finally shares a photo of his brother "Elrod" on Instagram

Returning after WrestleMania 39, Ezekiel was revealed as Elias' younger brother. On Instagram, Zeke recently posted a story with his other much-talked-about brother named "Elrod."

The star's story has been entertaining as it has resulted in some high-quality comedy segments involving the likes of Kevin Owens. The latter went to great lengths to prove that Zeke is a fraud. Meanwhile, WWE featured Elias and his younger brother appearing in the same room and mentioned another brother Elrod at one point.

With a lot of curiosity about Elrod, Ezekiel took to Instagram to post a photo of the third brother, who happens to look remarkably similar to him:

Ezekiel's entire family showed up on RAW this week

On the last episode of RAW, we saw the fallout from Ezekiel's attack by Kevin Owens, which led him to be stretchered out of the arena. The comedy segment involved him being hospitalized while his entire family was by his side.

In the photo above, we can see his "father," Ernie Jr., a woman who is presumably his mother, Elrod, Elias, and one other member who hasn't been named.

This is a recurring joke in the story of Elias' younger brother, who will likely return to the ring soon. However, given that Kevin Owens has seemingly taken a step up the card and resumed his "Prizefighter" character after years, it's unlikely that the two will continue their feud.

What his place will be in the new era of WWE is yet to be seen. However, there will likely be a spot where he can entertain fans even without being a champion or main event superstar.

