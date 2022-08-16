6-Time Champion issues challenge for Undisputed Universal title after Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is finally set to challenge for the World Championship again. Despite Reigns being the unified champion on a part-time basis, several superstars are targeting him. Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens also issued a challenge for the title after the Clash at the Castle.

Drew McIntyre appeared on the latest episode of RAW despite it being his day off. He said that he was out to scout new opponents and pitched some dream matches, including matches against Ciampa, AJ Styles, Karrion Kross, etc. One name he didn't mention was Kevin Owens, until he came out.

Kevin Owens, the six-time champion, pulled off a great promo where he said that "enough was enough, it's time for a change" - seemingly a reference to the late, great Owen Hart. He would also issue a challenge for the Undisputed Universal title after the Clash at the Castle.

This would lead to a match between the two former world champions, with Owens moving back to his old "Prizefighter" character. Their match would receive a good amount of time on the air, with the Scotsman picking up the victory via DQ thanks to the interference of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, The Usos.

