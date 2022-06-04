"We would talk about it" - WWE RAW Superstar opens up on his ultimate dream with Elias (Exclusive)

Ezekiel recently spoke about accomplishing his ultimate dream in WWE alongside Elias.

Ezekiel debuted on the red brand the night after WrestleMania 38, much to the bewilderment of Kevin Owens. Although he claims to be Elias' younger brother, KO cannot fathom that both of them are different people.

While speaking with Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter and host Brad Gilmore, Ezekiel mentioned that it would be his ultimate dream to become tag team champions with his brother:

"I could tell you when we were kids, you know, we would talk about it. We would have little tag team matches with our cousins and our friends and stuff like that. But never as we got older. Now that, to me, is the ultimate dream. Tag team champions with my older brother in the WWE, that would be, I mean, nothing tops that." (From 3:50 - 4:12)

You can watch the full video below:

Story continues below ad

Ezekiel will face a top star at WWE Hell in a Cell this Sunday

Elias' younger brother will have a point to prove when he goes up against Kevin Owens at the Hell in a Cell premium live event.

In the weeks leading up to the show, the former Universal Champion became obsessed with Ezekiel's identity. KO did not put up with the "younger brother" fairytale even after a lie detector test. So, in an effort to expose the up-and-comer, Owens challenged him to a match at Hell in a Cell.

Story continues below ad

It will be interesting to see if Ezekiel can convince KO that he is not the same person as Elias when they go one-on-one this Sunday.

Don't miss all the action of WWE Hell in a Cell, streaming live on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far