Ezekiel passes Kevin Owens' lie detector test on WWE RAW

Ezekiel passed a lie detector test set up by Kevin Owens on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

The segment began as Owens entered the arena, smirking at a talent being stretchered out after a Veer Mahaan attack. When KO got to the ring, it was revealed that Alpha Academy's Chad Gable would be joining him to conduct the test with a laptop.

The latter promised to beat Ezekiel in their scheduled match. The Prizefighter then called Ezekiel to the ring, referring to him as Elias.

When Ezekiel made it to the ring, he reaffirmed his identity as an irate Owens commanded Gable to set up the test. After a few brief tests, more critical questions were asked, as the superstar confirmed that his name was indeed Ezekiel and that his brother was indeed Elias.

Ezekiel passed the test, enraging Owens, who berated Gable and made him leave the ring.

Kevin Owens and Ezekiel then squared up to each other after threats were exchanged on both sides. However, Gable ambushed the latter as KO left the ring.

Ezekiel had a match after the Kevin Owens Show

Following his success in the lie detector test, Ezekiel took on Chad Gable in the former's "first" match on Monday Night RAW.

Both men exchanged some heavy offense, going back and forth for a few minutes. However, the 'new' superstar eventually started to gain the upper hand.

Gable's tag team partner, Otis, then stormed the ring, ambushing Elias' younger brother. The Alpha Academy members then celebrated as they walked up the ramp.

