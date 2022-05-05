"He had to get away for a while" - Ezekiel comments on Elias' absence

Ezekiel has said that his older brother Elias had to get away for a while, and that he isn't sure where he is.

Monday Night RAW's latest talent acquisition recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where he was asked where his brother is. Ezekiel, who was "proven" to not be Elias in a segment that included a lie detector machine on the red brand, said he isn't sure about his brother's whereabouts and that he just had to get away for some soul searching.

When asked about his sibling's location, Zeke had this to say. (let it be here, it's kinda funny)

“It’s not like I talk to him all the time. If you guys remember, Elias is a bit of a drifter, he comes in and out, you never really know what he’s going to do. If I had to guess, he’s just out there doing a little bit of soul searching, a little bit of music playing. Maybe playing a little bar here and there, playing shows like that to keep himself entertained. I haven’t talked to him all that recently but that’s my guess as to what he’s doing.” h/t WrestleZone

Ezekiel debuted on the RAW after WrestleMania 38. Many, including Kevin Owens, confused this man for WWE Superstar Elias. The newcomer cleared up the confusion and stated that the man who claimed that WWE stands for 'Walk With Elias' is his brother. Many have claimed that Zeke and Elias are the same person, but this was "proven to be not true" when he passed a lie detector test on RAW.

The brother of the former 24/7 Champion is currently embroiled in a feud with KO and the Alpha Academy.

Ezekiel responds to Kevin Owens' allegations that he and his brother are the same person

Rhys 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @RhystleMania PROOF that Elias and Ezekiel are different people, courtesy of the WWE Roster page. @FightOwensFight PROOF that Elias and Ezekiel are different people, courtesy of the WWE Roster page. @FightOwensFight https://t.co/87cRgUmSIW

Elias' beardless brother Ezekiel responded to Kevin Owens' claim that he and his brother are one and the same person.

When asked about the alligations made by Owens, he had this to say -

"I can tell you as a fan watching Elias, it was like no matter what he did or what he tried, it was like he couldn’t break through to that next level. I wanted him to so bad, and then knowing him personally in that time,” h/t WrestleZone

Zeke also claimed that he loved watching his brother wrestle and cites his matches with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns as his favorites?

What are your thoughts on this story? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Brandon Nell