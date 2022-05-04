"I watched him growing up" - Ezekiel on WWE Legend's influence on him

Elias' younger brother, Ezekiel, talked about his current run with the company and opened up about a WWE legend who influenced him and his older brother.

Ezekiel made one hell of a debut on RAW after WrestleMania 38 when he interrupted Kevin Owens. The star has stacked a couple of wins since making his first appearance. Unfortunately, his winning streak came to an end at the hands of Owens and The Alpha Academy on the May 2nd edition of WWE RAW.

On this week's edition of WWE the Bump, Ezekiel opened up about his current run in the company:

''I gotta give some credit to Elias. He at least created an avenue for me to walk through. You know you walk with Elias so that Zeke can run. I am getting to interact with all these WWE Superstars. It's a dream come true. I have thought about it since I was little Zeke.'' [30:50 - 31:13]

Zeke went on to describe how Randy Orton influenced him and his brother while growing up.

''Man, speaking with Randy. Knowing that I watched him growing up. Me and y brother. In fact, Randy was a huge reason that me and my brother both wanted to become WWE Superstars... It was a dream come true.'' [31:18 - 31:31]

At the moment, Zeke has his hands full as he will be making his premium live event debut by taking on The Prizefighter at WrestleMania Backlash.

Ezekiel gives an update on Elias' whereabouts

Ezekiel might be new to the members of the WWE Universe, but will remember his brother. Elias was last seen almost a year ago with different vignettes hinting at the end of his career.

On this week's WWE the Bump, Elias' younger brother was asked by the WWE Universe about his brother's whereabouts, to which Zeke said:

"You know, it's not like I talk to him all the time. If you guys remember, Elias has been kinda of a drifter, you know. He comes in and out and you never really know what he's gonna do. If I had to guess, he's out there, you know, doing a little bit of soul searching, little bit of music playing at a bar. He must be doing shows. I haven't talked to him all that recently but that's my guess." [31:54 - 32:19]

It's safe to say that the WWE Universe wants Elias to return and would enjoy having the brothers team up inside the squared circle.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit 'WWE' and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

LIVE POLL Q. Have you enjoyed Ezekiel's storyline with Kevin Owens? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell