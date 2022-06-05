"Hang out with me"- Ezekiel wants 4-time Champion to return to WWE soon (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Ezekiel would love to be joined by his brother Elias inside the squared circle.

Ezekiel is currently embroiled in a feud with Kevin Owens after the latter confronted him on his first night on the red brand, claiming the former is just Elias with a shaved beard. The duo will lock horns at the company's upcoming premium live event, Hell in a Cell.

Speaking to Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter in a special interview with Sportskeeda, Ezekiel detailed that he hasn't heard from Elias since his RAW debut. He added that he would like to see his older brother return so they can put an end to KO's allegations.

"I'm not sure what else I can really do to show. What I would love to do, listen like I said, I haven't heard from him [Elias] since my my debut on Monday Night RAW. Well I'd love it for Elias just to come out there and hang out with me. Like I said, it's my dream that we're tag team champions. But I can't. So if anybody can let me know, maybe we can make this happen, but in the meantime I'm gonna keep searching for answers," Ezekiel said. (From 9:28 to 10:00)

Story continues below ad

Bill Apter cautioned Ezekiel ahead of his match against Kevin Owens at WWE Hell in a Cell

WWE's upcoming premium live event will see Ezekiel and Kevin Owens settle their differences inside the squared circle. The rivalry between the duo has been simmering for a while, with The Prizefighter attacking Elias' younger brother on multiple occasions.

Bill Apter had a word of advice for the rising superstar ahead of his big match. Apter stated that KO is very stubborn, and even a loss won't make him admit that he was wrong.

Story continues below ad

"I know Kevin Owens very well. I've met him many times, interviewed him many times. He is stubborn. There's no way he's going to admit [being wrong about Ezekiel and Elias]. You could practically destroy him and he's gonna find some way not to believe you," said Bill. (From 9:13 to 9:27)

The feud between Kevin and Ezekiel has been one of the biggest talking points in WWE in the last two months. The duo has often been involved in hilarious segments, and fans will hope to see more of that at Hell in a Cell.

Story continues below ad

Don't miss all the action of WWE Hell in a Cell, streaming live on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far