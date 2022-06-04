WWE RAW star wants Kevin Owens to "give up" believing in major conspiracy theory (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Ezekiel hopes to convince Kevin Owens of his true identity after their match at Hell In A Cell this Sunday.

Zeke made a stunning debut on the RAW after WrestleMania, much to the surprise of the WWE Universe. When he introduced himself as Elias' younger brother, Owens was not convinced and immediately went out of his way to prove that Ezekiel and Elias were the same people.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the RAW Superstar said that he would do anything to win his first premium live event match. The rookie was also hoping Owens would acknowledge him as Elias' younger brother and put all the conspiracy theories to rest:

"We're having this match at Hell In A Cell. Now listen, I can't guarantee victory, but that's certainly what I'm aiming for and I'm going to put everything I can into making that happen. I hope something just happens where Kevin just says, 'I give up. He is who he says he is.' But I'm not even sure if beating him right in the middle of the ring in Chicago for Hell In A Cell is going to do that." (from 8:42 to 9:13)

Kevin Owens put Ezekiel through a lie detector test on RAW

In his tirade against Ezekiel, Kevin Owens even made the up-and-coming superstar take a lie detector test administered by Chad Gable on the April 18 episode of RAW.

Ezekiel passed the test with flying colors and proved that he was Elias' younger brother. He then went on to win his debut match against Gable on RAW. However, this also did not convince Owens, and finally, after weeks of trying to expose the rookie, he challenged him to a match at Hell In A Cell.

While KO may still not believe him, Zeke will still look to best the former Universal Champion when the two men lock up at WWE's next premium live event this Sunday.

Don't miss all the action of WWE Hell in a Cell, streaming live on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

