Former WWE writer opens up about real-life heat with John Cena

Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast about some of the real-life heat he had with John Cena.

Prinze Jr., who appeared in Scooby-Doo & I Know What You Did Last Summer franchises, allegedly caught some flack from Cena for being an actor:

"I've always said I respected John, even though he didn't like me whilst I was there because I was an actor, which he is now." (H/T - Wrestlinginc)

Prinze Jr. also said he respected Cena's desire to be WWE's top star in the PG era.

"John was willing to wear the crown during the G-rated era, and that was a crown that no top guy wanted." (H/T - Wrestlinginc)

Prinze Jr. and John Cena had a confrontation during a WWE acting class

Freddie also described an incident with Cena during an acting class. While Prinze Jr. was working with Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, Cena allegedly burst in on the session, unfolded a chair, and sat between the former RAW Tag Team Champions.

When Freddie pulled Cena aside and asked him why he interrupted the class, the sixteen-time world champion had a frank and brutal response.

Prinze Jr. explained that he was simply trying to help his colleagues take their acting to the next level, to which Cena allegedly shrugged and responded with a sly dig before walking away.

News of the incident even reached Vince McMahon, who had his own opinions on the matter. Cena and Prinze Jr. resolved the issue, and the former would never again interrupt a promo class hosted by the latter.

Cena stars as DC Comics character Peacemaker in the new HBO series. Freddie continues to record weekly podcast episodes.

