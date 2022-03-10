"F*** that bully, we're done with him" - Lince Dorado explains Twitter spat after WWE exit

Lince Dorado says Cody Silagyi, the father of wrestling fan Izzy, is a “bully” who was too afraid to settle their disagreement in person.

In 2018, Izzy became a talking point among fans and wrestlers when she received a chokeslam at an independent show in Florida. At the time, Dorado said he was “utterly embarrassed” by the incident and questioned why a 12-year-old was allowed to take a wrestling bump.

The online interactions continued in 2021 when Izzy’s father sarcastically wished Dorado “good luck in [his] future endeavors” following his departure from WWE. Speaking on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, the luchador said Silagyi rejected his offer to meet up with him at a jiu-jitsi tournament:

“I said, ‘No, you gotta talk to me in my face. This bulls***, I don’t have words through text, come talk to me like a man to my face,’ and then he wrote, ‘#apology.’ Then he put it out there and deleted his social, and at the end of the day I was like, ‘You know what, one for the good guys. F*** that bully, we’re done with him.’”

Lince Dorado @LuchadorLD Don’t worry fam, I see you. @Cody_Starbuck soon. I’ll be at #silverspursarena today at 4 after my competition. Come down and talk. We gonna talk or what? Don’t worry fam, I see you. @Cody_Starbuck soon. I’ll be at #silverspursarena today at 4 after my competition. Come down and talk. We gonna talk or what? https://t.co/lal4T8xXDj

Dorado added that he did not want the social media feud to continue, which is why he stopped talking about it. He only addressed the topic on Paquette’s podcast because she asked him for the full story.

Lince Dorado stands by his comments

Lince Dorado @LuchadorLD I will not support this at all and I will leave it at that! As a parent and PROFESSIONAL wrestler I feel utterly embarrassed due to my “peers” actions! Not ok! I will not support this at all and I will leave it at that! As a parent and PROFESSIONAL wrestler I feel utterly embarrassed due to my “peers” actions! Not ok! https://t.co/KLzFI9f1hd

Izzy initially came to prominence in wrestling during Bayley’s NXT rivalry with Sasha Banks in 2015. A huge Bayley fan, Izzy could often be seen supporting her favorite superstar from the front row at Full Sail University.

Almost four years on from the chokeslam incident, Lince Dorado maintains that Izzy’s family should not have allowed it to happen:

“I don’t ever want anybody [to suffer] because of some s****y mistake that their parents made. I want her to be successful. I just cannot support the idea of a child taking a bump. If you don’t like that idea and you want to chastise me for years, just know that, yo, I’m gonna get you, dawg!”

Dorado spent five years in WWE before he was granted his release from the company in November 2021. He worked alongside Gran Metalik and Kalisto as part of Lucha House Party for the majority of his WWE main-roster run.

