"F*ck you" - Logan Paul furious after major WWE omission; Shocked at SmackDown stars being chosen over him

WWE Superstar Logan Paul is famous for voicing his opinion on issues that bother him. Staying true to his nature, The Maverick recently called out WWE after the promotion omitted him and chose two prominent SmackDown superstars over him.

For those unaware, WWE recently opened the voting lines for The Slammy Awards. While there are many different categories a superstar can win a Slammy Award for, Logan was left furious as he wasn't nominated for most social WWE star.

Instead, the promotion nominated SmackDown's Drew McIntyre and Chelsea Green. In a recent YouTube video titled 'My Brother Is Fighting Anthony Joshua,' Logan Paul expressed his frustration and listed reasons why he should have been nominated.

He said:

"This is f**king abhorrent... this is fubar. This is fubar. I am not even in the f**king nominee? No one's delivered more impressions for the WWE than me. No one is bigger outside of the WWE than me. I vlog every single week. I make viral videos every single event... I am going to keep this formal and humble... F**k You!" [From 2:45 onwards]

You can check what Logan said in the video below:

Logan Paul responded to Lionel Messi's bodyguard's callout

Along with being a prominent WWE Superstar, Logan Paul is also a professional boxer. In his last pro boxing fight, The Maverick fought MMA fighter Dillon Danis and defeated him. While Logan hasn't announced his next boxing opponent yet, he was called out by Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko.

In a video on Instagram, Cheuko told Logan they must fight because the people want to see it. Logan, in the above-mentioned video, responded to Yassine's callout. The social media sensation invited Messi's bodyguard to Puerto Rico. He said:

"He's an MMA guy who thinks he can box. He thinks he's entitled to victory or attention because he's Messi's bodyguard... I'm here in Puerto Rico, if you wanna pull up on me in Puerto Rico, you're more than welcome, bro. When I beat you a**, this is a big when and not if, you gotta drink PRIME."

It's worth noting that Logan Paul and Lionel Messi are involved in a legal battle due to their hydration drinks. The legal battle started when Messi's brand, Mas+, first filed a lawsuit on PRIME last October for "anti-competitive" behavior. PRIME then filed a countersuit claiming Mas+ copied PRIME's trademark design.

