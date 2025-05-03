"F***ing insane" - 30-year-old star goes off on WWE

WWE has been getting heat lately as they released several notable and rising names from the promotion ahead of Friday Night SmackDown. Today, Nixon Newell, fka Tegan Nox, went off on the promotion and commented on the releases.

In 2022, Tegan Nox returned to the Stamford-based promotion for a second run under Triple H's creative regime. The star spent two years under The Game's creative leadership before she was released from the company for a second time. Luckily, Nox rebranded herself as Nixon Newell and resumed her career on the independent circuit.

Today, the company released several names as part of their massive budget cuts, and some talents weren't aware of it in advance. After the dust settled on the releases, Nixon Newell went off on the promotion and their drastic move by calling them out on X.

You can check out the tweet. Here.

"Imagine releasing talent like that!…place is f***ing insane!" Newell tweeted on X.

Nixon Newell thought she had to shave her head in WWE

During Tegan Nox's second run in the Stamford-based promotion, she spent the majority of her time on WWE's main roster and got a shot at Becky Lynch's NXT Women's Championship on WWE RAW. Unfortunately, she didn't win the title, but got the honor to share the ring with The Man.

In an interview on Metro UK, Newell recalled when Big Time Becks roasted her for having a similar appearance. The rising star panicked and thought she needed to shave her head to fix the mishap. Luckily, no such actions were taken, and all was well between the two.

"She was away, and I had the flamed-colored hair, like red, yellows, oranges, just this big red hair. And when she came back, she went, 'Oh, so not only you’re stealing my hair, but you’re stealing my name, too!' I was like, 'No, no, no, no, I can change, no, Nox is a Harry Potter spell, this hair is red, it’s not orange, I promise!‘ She’s like, 'I’m ribbing you; it’s fine!' I was like, '[breathing a sigh of relief] Oh, okay! Because I will go shave my head right now!''' Newell said. [H/T: Metro UK]

It'll be interesting to see if Newell returns to WWE for a third run.

