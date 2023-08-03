"F**k around & find out" - Rhea Ripley puts male WWE Superstar on notice

Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a warning to WWE Superstar and former North American Champion, Wes Lee.

At the recently concluded NXT Great American Bash, Lee was involved in a Triple Threat Match featuring Dominik Mysterio and Mustafa Ali. During the match, Lee was confronted by Ripley, who hit the former North American Champion with a Riptide.

Taking to Instagram, Ripley posted a video of her hitting Lee with the move and put him on notice.

"F**k around & find out," wrote Ripley.

Prior to the Great American Bash, Lee lost the North American Championship to Dominik on an episode of NXT. In the process, his historic title reign also came to an end.

Dominik Mysterio recently spoke highly of Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have bonded quite well since becoming Judgment Day stablemates.

Speaking in a recent interview on Up NXT on Snapchat, Mysterio spoke about the favorite moment of his career so far. He revealed that joining Judgment Day where he found his 'Mami' remains as his favorite moment.

The reigning North American Champion also mentioned Finn Balor and Damian Priest. He said:

"So far, I think my favorite moment being in WWE would probably be joining Judgment Day. That's where I got my 'Mami,' I got Finn, and I got my boy, Damian. I've been having a blast with Judgment Day. We've clearly been taking over all of WWE. So I think joining them has been one of my favorite moments so far."

On this week's NXT, Mysterio and Ripley were confronted by a host of NXT Superstars, including Axiom, Mustafa Ali, and Dragon Lee.

Lee is set to challenge Mysterio for the North American Title. Hall of Famer and Dominik's father, Rey Mysterio, will be in Lee's corner for the title match.

