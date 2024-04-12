"F**k around and find out" - The Rock sends an interesting message after leaving WWE post-WrestleMania 40

On the RAW after WrestleMania edition, veteran superstar The Rock exited WWE television. On social media, he shared a video explaining why one shouldn't "f**k around" with The Final Boss.

The Rock finished his latest run by teasing a future showdown with Cody Rhodes. On RAW after WrestleMania, the two superstars once again came face-to-face, as the People's Champion gave The American Nightmare his "flowers".

The video shared by The Rock highlighted The Bloodline's WrestleMania 40 clash against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

"Top 5 reasons to f*ck around and find out. - Final Boss @WWE @TKOGrp" wrote The Rock

Check out the video and message shared by The Final Boss:

Vince Russo explained how The Rock's WWE exit could impact the company

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania drew over 2 million people in ratings. However, Vince Russo believes the red brand will take a hit in terms of ratings, especially after The Rock's exit from the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, the wrestling veteran suggested that the company rode on the back of The Rock's wave and his tag team match. And now with The Final Boss gone for a while, WWE RAW wouldn't cross the 2 million mark for next week's show.

"Riding the wave into WrestleMania, they rode one big match. And not only did they ride one big match bro, they rode one big match on the back of The Rock. And you know last night bro, the rating was 2.3 million which is huge, but again bro you guys have to understand. I know what I am talking about and I said if they don't deliver a good show with that huge audience, we're gonna be right back where we are and I can almost guarantee you we're gonna be back below 2 million people next Monday," said Russo. [6:30 - 7:10]

Next week's episode of RAW will be Cody Rhodes' second as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. With The Rock's exit, it remains to be seen who emerges as The American Nightmare's first challenger.

