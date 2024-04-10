The Rock leaving WWE could be catastrophic and next Monday will reveal everything, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Given The Rock's impact on WWE over the last few weeks, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that his departure from the company would be bad news, especially considering how RAW was presented this week.

While almost every on-screen superstar has worked exceptionally on the Road to WrestleMania XL, it cannot be denied that The Great One's presence elevated the programming significantly by itself. With Cody Rhodes now becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, many believe it is the start of a new era in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, Vince Russo was not impressed with the WWE RAW episode following WrestleMania XL. Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran explained that the ensuing possible storylines might not work out well in terms of ratings and viewership, especially considering The Rock is leaving the screen for a while.

"Riding the wave into WrestleMania, they rode one big match. And not only did they ride one big match, they rode one big match on the back of The Rock. And you know last night, the rating was 2.3 million which is huge, but again you guys have to understand. I know what I am talking about and I said if they don't deliver a good show with that huge audience, we're gonna be right back where we are and I can almost guarantee you we're gonna be back below 2 million people next monday." [6:30 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

As of now, it remains to be seen how WWE plans to move forward after a very successful WrestleMania.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Ludwig Kaiser explains why the Imperium are so over

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you agree with Vince Russo? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion