"F**k him up" - Rey sends a message to Dominik Mysterio after clearing the air on Aalyah's potential future in wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has been around the industry for decades, and his son, Dominik Mysterio, is a staple on the red brand. Recently, the legendary luchador sent a message to Dirty Dom, in character, as he revealed Aalyah's potential future in the business.

Dominik Mysterio was introduced to the business early on when he played a crucial role in Rey Mysterio's feud against Eddie Guerrero. While Rey won the custody of his son via a Ladder match at WWE SummerSlam 2005, it became evident that Dom would eventually follow in his father's footsteps.

However, Aalyah Gutierrez, aka Aalyah Mysterio on WWE television, was recently seen training with Natalya and T.J. Wilson in The Dungeon, which raised several questions. In an interview with Brown Bag Mornings, the 48-year-old legend confirmed that his daughter loves wrestling following her recent training session in Orlando.

"She's been asking for the past year and a half, 'Dad, when are you taking me to the ring?' So, I went to Orlando last week to the performance center because I needed to go back in and try to get cleared after my injury. I took her with me. She stepped into the ring, and she loved it. The crazy thing is, she didn't only love it, but the first thing she did for being in the ring for the first time, I was like, 'Oh my God,' Mysterio said.

Mysterio, in character, added a hilarious reply to Aalyah potentially taking on Dominik Mysterio:

"F**k him up," Rey said.

Rey shared the ring with Dominik Mysterio at WWE Worlds Collide: Las Vegas

Dominik Mysterio became a notable name in the Stamford-based promotion when he captured the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas against Bron Breakker in a Fatal-4-Way match. The 28-year-old star expanded his horizon as a performer when he appeared at Lucha Libre AAA.

He later entered into a feud with El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship and got a one-on-one match at WWE Worlds Collide: Las Vegas. Before the match, a stipulation was added that if Dirty Dom won the title, Rey Mysterio would personally crown him the champion in front of everyone.

In the match's final moments, with El Grande Americano's help, Dom became a double champion. Later, The Master of 619 entered the ring and put the title around his son's waist before he left the ring.

