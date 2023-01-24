"F**k you, Bret" – WWE legend blasts Bret Hart over controversial decision

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recently gave his brutally honest thoughts on Bret Hart's role in the Montreal Screwjob.

At Survivor Series 1997, Hart refused to lose against Shawn Michaels in his home country of Canada. Due to real-life tension, WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon booked Michaels as the winner without letting The Hitman know before the match.

Roberts did not hold back during a discussion about the incident on his podcast, The Snake Pit. The 67-year-old strongly criticized Hart for refusing to drop the WWE Championship to Michaels:

"'I don't wanna lose the belt in Canada,'" Roberts said, quoting Hart. "F**k you, Bret. Are you serious? You didn't win the belt, Bret. They gave it to you. You didn't kick anybody's a**. Get over your f***ing self. Are you serious? It makes me f***ing sick. F**k, man. It's just a f***ing job. You're an actor, man. Go out and do your damn job." [49:08 – 49:38]

The controversy remains one of wrestling's most talked-about topics to this day. As a respected veteran, some believe Bret Hart should have been booked differently before leaving WWE for WCW. Others, like Roberts, think The Hitman should have done whatever McMahon wanted.

Jake Roberts questions Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels' drawing power

Vince McMahon booked Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels as two of his top main eventers in the 1990s. Prior to that, Hulk Hogan was presented as WWE's marquee attraction during the early years of WrestleMania.

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts initially wrestled for WWE between 1986 and 1992 before returning in 1996. He believes Hart and Michaels failed to hit the same heights as The Hulkster:

"You can say that Shawn Michaels had a great run or Shawn Michaels was a great champion, but what were the numbers?" Roberts continued. "You can say Bret Hart was a great champion. What were the numbers? Go ahead and tell me what the numbers were, and then they get quiet. Hulk comes back. What happens? Numbers go where? [High numbers] Huh, must be something to that." [42:38 – 43:11]

Roberts also added that he advised McMahon to fire Hart and Michaels when they refused to lose against each other.

Do you think Bret Hart made the right call in 1997? Let us know in the comments section below.

