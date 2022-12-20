"F**k you" – Fans calling for WWE to fire two SmackDown stars receive a stern message from Bully Ray

Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE, has hit out at fans who posted negative tweets about Ronda Rousey and Top Dolla.

Hit Row member Top Dolla attempted a dive outside the ring on last week's episode of SmackDown. However, the six-foot-five superstar got caught up in the ropes and failed to land on any of his opponents. The botch sparked criticism online, with some calling for him to be fired.

On Busted Open, Bully Ray challenged wrestling fans to see what happens if they try to perform the same move as Top Dolla. He also addressed fans who no longer want Rousey in WWE:

"On the old Twitter machine, they sit back and they say all this s**t like, 'Fire Ronda Rousey,'" Bully Ray said. "F**k you. Ronda brings a lot to the table. 'Ronda botched this. This is somebody's fault. Top Dolla made this mistake. He botched this.' Okay, you go get in the ring and go do it. Or better yet, go post a picture of you and your best athletic ability."

While Top Dolla's recent online mocking stemmed from one incident, negative tweets are posted about Rousey almost every day. A look at the #FireRondaRousey hashtag on Twitter shows dozens of fans calling for WWE to release her on a weekly basis.

Bully Ray thinks Top Dolla should have addressed his WWE mistake differently

Following his unfortunate botch, Top Dolla tweeted a video proving he is capable of diving outside the ring. He also revealed that he suffered a leg injury while performing the move on last week's SmackDown.

Bully Ray believes the former NFL star should have made light of the incident instead of trying to prove himself to fans:

"If I'm Top Dolla, I'm not getting baited into this stuff. Why? What good is it gonna bring? Zero. This is why I tell wrestlers, 'Learn how to work your social media. Don't let your social media work you.'"

Top Dolla will team up with Ashante Adonis to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on Friday's SmackDown.

