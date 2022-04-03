"F**k you, Miz" - Logan Paul sends a brutal message to The Miz as he teases a big character change after betrayal at WresteMania 38

Logan Paul has joined an elite club of one of the best celebrities to wrestle in WWE history. While some could argue that Bad Bunny holds the undisputed #1 spot, Logan Paul certainly came close with an incredible performance in his own right.

Not only did he beat The Mysterios in his in-ring debut, but he also suffered a betrayal as The Miz hit him with the Skull Crushing Finale post-match.

This is the second year that Paul has been involved in WrestleMania. Last year, he was at ringside to support Sami Zayn against Kevin Owens. After Zayn lost, Paul confronted Owens and suffered a stunner. This year, he made his in-ring debut by teaming up with The Miz to face The Mysterios.

It was ultimately The Miz who picked up the win, but it was a huge moment for Logan Paul nonetheless. The YouTube star was betrayed by The Miz post-match, and he didn't have kind words to say about the A-Lister in an interview. He compared the betrayal to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

"I think it's the equivalent of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. I'm still processing why The Miz betrayed. If I had to guess, he's obviously jealous. I was jumping from the top rope, doing cool flips and other cool s**t. He's obviously not capable of doing all of that s**t. He doesn't have it like me," Paul said. [0:37 - 1:08]

He then sent out a simple message to The Miz:

"F**k you, Miz. F**k you so hard. That's it, f**k you."

Watch the full interview below as Paul left Sarah Schreiber in a state of shock following his unfiltered words:

Is Logan Paul returning as a different character for a feud against The Miz?

The good part about Logan Paul's run is how perfectly he played into the fact that people hated him. He didn't try to come off as likable even once, but there's no doubt that he has earned the respect of WWE fans following his performance.

The post-match angle opens the door for them to have another rivalry, potentially on a big stage like SummerSlam 2022.

The Miz, due to his stature as an A-Lister has always been perfect for the celebrity matches, which is why he is often placed in them to begin with. The promo above was a clear tease of a character change for the YouTuber.

