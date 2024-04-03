"F**ked around and found out, didn’t you boy?" - The Rock sends a message after The Bloodline's actions on WWE RAW

On WWE RAW, The Bloodline stood tall as The Rock and Roman Reigns destroyed Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of their tag team match at WrestleMania XL.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, The Rock sent a message aimed at his WrestleMania 40 opponents, specifically Rhodes. Last week on Monday Night RAW, The Final Boss left The American Nightmare in a pool of his blood.

The Rock shared a video of him and Reigns destroying Rhodes and Rollins on WWE RAW. He further warned the two superstars and credited the WWE Universe for their incredible reception in Brooklyn.

"F**ked around and found out, didn’t you boy? We’ll see you both this weekend at WrestleMania. Shout to Brooklyn, for breaking the all-time record for the highest grossing RAW in U.S. History. - Final Boss - Tribal Chief #BloodlineRules," wrote The Rock.

Check out The Rock's Instagram post below:

Bill Apter suggested a sadistic move The Rock could pull off on Cody Rhodes during WWE WrestleMania 40

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter has explained how The Rock could take things to the next level in his feud with Cody Rhodes.

For two consecutive weeks in a row, The Rock has destroyed Rhodes. Last week, The American Nightmare was repeatedly hit against his tour bus as part of a chaotic brawl. A week later, he was attacked by both The Rock and Roman Reigns, with both Bloodline members using the weight belt to their advantage.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter discussed the possibility of a sadistic move involving Mama Rhodes. In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, The Rock has constantly taken shots at Cody's mother. Apter said:

"I am sick, thinking of storylines. What if, as Cody's coming out, they show on the Tron The Rock tying her [Cody's mother] to a chair with a gag thing... Not funny, that would be terrifying."

It remains to be seen which team walks out of WWE WrestleMania 40 victorious.

