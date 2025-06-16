"F**king serious" - Ron Killings' WWE return critically lauded by noted wrestling critic; believes R-Truth won't be wasting this "opportunity"

A renowned wrestling critic and savant praised WWE's handling of R-Truth's return and turning him into Ron Killings. The longtime wrestling personality believes that the 53-year-old star is going to make the most out of his unexpected return.

After the outrage following his exit, WWE brought back R-Truth and signed him to a new contract. He immediately ditched the comedic character and declared himself as Ron 'The Truth' Killings. He even cut his hair to the shock of the crowd, showing his unhinged side that has not been seen since 2011.

Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette applauded what the company has done with Ron Killings. He was very impressed by the 53-year-old's booking and was surprised that a simple cutting of his hair garnered a loud reaction last week on RAW. He expects that Truth won't be wasting his final run in WWE.

"He cut (braids) off his head, and the people started chanting, 'Holy sh*t.' You got a lot of these idiots at all these companies attempting to paralyze themselves and people are sitting there eating popcorn, and this guy cuts three braids off of his head and gets 'holy sh*t' from 15,000 people. Because they're into it, and now they feel like they've done something. He thanked all of them. He says, 'Because of you. You wanted The Truth.' So they feel like they've got some power," Cornette said.

He continued:

"He was over to begin with because they liked him, but now, he's over more because they feel like they have an emotional investment, a personal investment in him. They've helped get him back, but when he cut the hair off, he said, 'I am Ron Killings.' He's going by his real name He's admitting that he's been just a comedy stooge for a while, but he's, in effect, saying that, 'I'm not going to waste this opportunity and I'm going to be f**king serious.'" [1:40 - 2:56]

Since returning at Money in the Bank, Ron Killings has been making John Cena's life a living hell. He attacked The Last Real Champion multiple times last Friday on SmackDown.

Ron Killings set to face John Cena on SmackDown next week

John Cena has his plate full, with Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, CM Punk, and Ron Killings gunning for his head. Cena is set to take on Punk at Night of Champions, but he has to fight 'The Truth' first next week on SmackDown in a non-title match.

It will be interesting to see if Killings rides the wave of momentum he has to beat Cena and possibly earn a future shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship. The last time the two met was at Saturday Night's Main Event, where The Franchise Player emerged victorious over Truth, who was still playing a comedic character at the time.

