Facing Brock Lesnar "was the most money I've made," claims former WWE Champion

Despite many not being fans of the bout, former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston said wrestling Brock Lesnar in 2019 was very financially rewarding for him.

October 2019 saw Kofi Kingston lose his WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar in quick fashion on SmackDown. Kingston admirably fought to earn the belt at WrestleMania earlier in the year. However, his reign was short-lived. Moreover, the decision to have Lesnar squash the New Day member is seen by many as one of the most unpopular moments in recent WWE memory.

However, Kofi Kingston seemed to be content with the match's outcome during a recent interview on the Out of Character podcast.

"The F5 from Brock, I think a lot of people were surprised with how quickly it happened, you know? I don’t get paid by the hour, so (…) it was the most money I’ve made in the least amount of time, aside from the Rumble last year." (H/T EWrestling News)

Since his loss to Brock Lesnar, Kofi Kingston has not been near the world title picture. However, Kingston capturing the belt at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 is seen as one of the best feel-good moments in the company's history.

Former WWE writer on Brock Lesnar vs. Kofi Kingston

Given how long it took Kingston to win the world title, fans' main anguish towards him losing his belt was due to the mere quickness with which it happened.

Speaking on the Public Enemies Podcast, Chris Dunn, who worked for the company at the time, gave his thoughts on the controversial match between Brock Lesnar and Kingston.

"I think the feeling was that Brock wasn't going back to Kofi," Dunn said. "He was going [to face] Cain [Velasquez] and they wanted to build the Cain match, and they felt like that dominant of a performance was the way to do that. I think it s*cked." [48:39 – 49:04] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Kingston is predominantly seen on WWE's third brand NXT and on SmackDown, where he and his New Day teammate Xavier Woods reign as the NXT Tag Team Champions.

Should Kofi Kingston have another WWE world title run? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes