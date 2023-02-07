Faction member secured to the red brand by Adam Pearce replies to fan about what "R" and "A" stand for in RAW

Adam Pearce confirmed during this week's episode of WWE RAW that he had brought in the Maximum Male Models to the red brand. Soon after the announcement, Mace was already making statements about what RAW stood for and even answered a question from a fan on Twitter.

Earlier in the night, Adam Pearce said that he was bringing the Maximum Male Models to the red brand. The move came after the faction was rarely featured during their time on SmackDown.

While what their exact role will be on the red brand is yet to be determined, the move seems to have excited the stars already.

Mace was on Twitter, replying to a fan. He said the "W" in RAW was not really a "W" but was an upside down "M," also adding that the "M" stood for Male, which is a word in Maximum Male Models.

"the w in raw is actually not a w it is an upside down m and the m stands for male which is a word in maximum male models," he noted.

A fan then asked what the "R" and the "A" stood for, continuing the theme. Mace had an answer ready, letting them know that they stood for "really aesthetic."

So, according to Mace, the word stands for Really Aesthetic Male.

While most fans are quite happy to see the change, it remains to be seen if the team will find some success in the ring after the switch.

