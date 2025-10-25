"Falling apart" - Huge concern over Judgment Day's WWE future after recent incident on RAW (Exclusive) 

The Judgment Day had a night to forget this week on WWE RAW, where Finn Balor and JD McDonagh lost their World Tag Team Title to AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. Amid this, Bill Apter has said that this loss could have long-term repercussions, with the stable potentially falling apart for good in the coming weeks.

Styles and Lee ended Balor and McDonagh's 112-day reign as champions in front of an elated crowd this past Monday Night. Soon after, fans began to speculate on the internet that this could further escalate tensions within The Judgment Day.

Bill Apter discussed the same on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine podcast, hosted by Mac Davis. The legendary journalist believes WWE could now explore an angle where Dominik Mysterio might come to blows with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh over their failure to retain their tag team gold.

"There's got to be some sort of an angle right now with the whole Dominik situation, JD McDonagh, and that whole group. Finn Balor. They are just gonna, I don't know, kinda falling apart, it seems right now," said Bill Apter. (1:08 - 1:30)

Teddy Long thinks WWE could do more with Judgment Day

Adding on to the discussion, Teddy Long said that WWE could explore more dimensions with the group before pulling the trigger on their breakup. However, Long made it clear that he wasn't fully against the idea of its implosion.

"They haven't done a whole lot with that, you know what I mean. They've done stuff, but not a whole lot. So I just feel there's more they can get out of them. But, like you said, sometimes things have to come to an end quicker than they are supposed to," said Teddy Long. (1:38 - 1:50)

The global juggernaut has been hinting at The Judgment Day's breakup for months, and it now remains to be seen if it will finally make a call on the group's future.

