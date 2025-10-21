  • home icon
  • Triple H may have subtly confirmed WWE star will be kicked out of The Judgment Day on RAW

Triple H may have subtly confirmed WWE star will be kicked out of The Judgment Day on RAW

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Oct 21, 2025 08:09 GMT
The Judgment Day has been struggling with tensions and conflicts on Monday Night RAW in recent times. The once-brotherly bond that held its roots tight and defined the group has eroded with time. It looks like a seismic shift within the faction is on the horizon as a top star, who has been Judgment Day's pillar, might part ways with the group.

Triple H may have subtly confirmed that Dominik Mysterio will be kicked out of the faction. Last week on RAW, Dirty Dom inadvertently set up a match for the World Tag Team Championship. He pushed Finn Balor and JD McDonagh into a title defense without their knowledge. The duo clearly seemed annoyed with Mysterio's actions, as they were not prepared for it.

This eventually proved to be a catastrophe for The Judgment Day as Balor and McDonagh lost their title this week on RAW. What added further fuel to this situation was Dominik Mysterio's absence from the ringside. The 28-year-old was nowhere to be seen to help Finn Balor and JD McDonagh retain their championship when he was the one who put them into this mess.

This could become the catalyst for a massive revolt within The Judgment Day. Balor and McDonagh could snap after losing their World Tag Team Championship and they could turn on Mysterio. Tensions had already been brewing between Dirty Dom and his stablemates for the past few weeks and the recent events on RAW might have been the final nail in the coffin.

A full-fledged revolt could erupt within the group after what happened on RAW. This could eventually result in Finn Balor kicking Dominik Mysterio out of The Judgment Day. Every segment, no matter how small it is, carries significant meaning in WWE. The fact that Dominik was the catalyst in his stablemate's title loss could be Triple H's subtle indication of a major shift within the faction.

Triple H may eventually put an end to The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has been the cornerstone of Monday Night RAW since 2022. Over the years, fans saw several iterations of the faction, but what remained its core foundation was its unity and solidarity. It looks like that has fallen apart in recent months and the group is heading towards its doom.

There is a good possibility that Triple H may eventually put an end to The Judgment Day. A cold war has already been brewing within the faction, especially between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. Besides, the group looks like fragmented pieces on RAW instead of a cohesive unit.

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez have been working separately as a duo, while Dominik Mysterio has been on his own. Meanwhile, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh have been handling their own business. The lack of brotherhood and unity has been a major problem within the stable lately.

Therefore, it may be a clear indication that Triple H has no major plans for The Judgment Day. WWE may break up the faction very soon, letting all its members tread on their individual paths. It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming weeks.

