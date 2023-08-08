"Family doesn’t always mean blood" - Rhea Ripley tweets an interesting message after WWE SummerSlam

In the aftermath of WWE SummerSlam, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to send a meaningful message.

The Eradicator interfered during Finn Balor's World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at the recently concluded premium live event. Despite the distraction from The Judgment Day, Balor could not dethrone Rollins.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley shared photos from her SummerSlam week and sent out a message claiming that family doesn't always have to be blood-related.

"It’s time for some Mami round up. Family doesn’t always mean blood. #WWERAW #MondayNightMami," wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's tweet:

Finn Balor recently praised his stablemate, Rhea Ripley

Finn Balor recently spoke quite highly of Rhea Ripley. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former Universal Champion praised his fellow Judgment Day member.

Balor mentioned that Ripley has the type of "X-factor" which is very rare – not just in the professional wrestling business but in general.

During the conversation, Balor revealed what it was like for him to be around Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. He also briefly spoke about Damian Priest. Balor said:

"She (Rhea Ripley) brings unquantifiable charisma that rubs off on everyone that's around her, and she's got that X-factor that very people have got in this world, let alone this business. So just getting to be around her and Dominik and their youthful exuberance rubs off on me and Damian."

The issues within The Judgment Day took a wild turn at SummerSlam when Priest's interference led to Balor's loss against Rollins. Similarly, at the Money in the Bank premium live event, a moment of confusion between Balor and Priest led to The Prince's loss.

For months, WWE has teased the possibility of a feud between Balor and Priest, which could finally turn into reality post-SummerSlam.

Do you think Ripley should've been a part of the SummerSlam main card? Sound off in the comments section.

