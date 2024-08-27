"Family ties" - Jacob Fatu sends a message to Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa after handing over the WWE Tag Team Championship

Jacob Fatu has sent a message to Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa after being forced to hand over the WWE Tag Team Championship. On the latest edition of SmackDown, Fatu was ordered by Solo Sikoa to hand his title to Loa.

On the last episode of SmackDown before the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Fatu and Tama won the tag team title by defeating DIY. This past Friday, Loa and Tama, often referred to as the Guerrillas of Destiny, successfully defended the gold against The Street Profits after interference from Fatu.

On Twitter/X, Fatu sent a message to Tama and Loa and shared a photo with the WWE Tag Team Champions. The 32-year-old's message seemingly assured that The Bloodline was still on the same page despite Fatu being forced to hand over his championship.

"@TamaTonga01 @LOA_WWE FAMILY TIES WE 4 EVER LOCKED IN" wrote Fatu

Dutch Mantell praised WWE's decision to have Jacob Fatu hand over the Tag Team Championship

Dutch Mantell praised The Bloodline's segment from this past Friday Night SmackDown. According to the wrestling veteran, WWE has planted the seeds for a potential feud between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell said there are lots of possibilities for the future after Sikoa forced Fatu to hand over his title to Tonga Loa.

"That was good [laughs]. But when he [Solo Sikoa] said hand your title to Tonga, everybody's head started going, 'Okay, where are we going here?' And they could just see the future. It opens up a lot of doors. He turned around, and it was okay, for now. But I like they way they create these scenarios that they can come back to."

The Bloodline is currently feuding with Roman Reigns, who was taken out by the returning Fatu two weeks ago on SmackDown.

