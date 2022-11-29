Famous sportscaster and television personality praises WWE commentator Pat McAfee after an enormous year of working "his a** off"

During his year-long excellent career run, beloved TV host Kay Adams spoke highly about WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee.

Over the last two years, the former NFL star has signed a $120M deal with FanDuel, donated millions of that deal to charity, signed a multi-year extension with WWE, and joined College GameDay as an analyst. Meanwhile, Kay Adams is well known for her work on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football and her new FanDuel TV show Up & Adams.

On the latest episode of Front Office Sports, Adams gave a remarkable take on McAfee's cult following and why she admires the WWE commentator.

"I think the thing that sticks out to me about him [McAfee] is that he really truly is grateful for everything he has, his opportunities. He's worked his a** off for it. He's had doors slammed in his face, so everybody will hear about that and know about that. But he is true to himself, but he is mostly like leads with gratitude, which I think is the epitome of success," Adams mentioned. [0:44 - 1:06]

Update on Pat McAfee's potential return to WWE

Pat McAfee stepped away from his role as WWE SmackDown announcer in September. Instead, he agreed to work with ESPN College Gameday every week.

Since then, five-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett has taken McAfee's place on the blue brand's commentary table.

For many, McAfee was a breath of fresh air in commentary and consistently delivered unrivaled energy on SmackDown. His screams at iconic moments, in collaboration with longtime WWE announcer Michael Cole, truly enhanced them.

Naturally, fans want to know if the former NFL star will return to WWE. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McAfee will return to WWE in January. This means he'll be available for the Royal Rumble and, by extension, WrestleMania.

