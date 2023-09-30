Alleged WWE backstage fight never happened, Ahmed Johnson claims

Ahmed Johnson recently denied rumors that at one time he lost a backstage fight against fellow Nation of Domination member D'Lo Brown.

Johnson worked for WWE between 1995 and 1998, during which time he became the first African-American Intercontinental Champion. In recent years, stories have emerged about Brown beating up his former co-worker during a behind-the-scenes fight.

On the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Johnson said that the story was created by other Nation of Domination members:

"He claimed he beat me up in the locker room. D'Lo Brown beat up Ahmed Johnson? If D'Lo Brown beat me, number one, Vince [McMahon] would be pushing him instead of me. Everyone would have seen it. Nobody seen it except for Mark Henry, Faarooq [Ron Simmons], and Kama [The Godfather]. Nobody else seen this in the locker room, and nobody has heard this until now. That rumor didn't start until I left." [2:28 – 2:56]

Johnson joined forces with The Nation of Domination in 1997, but his stint with the faction only lasted two months. The 60-year-old also accused Mark Henry of "talking a bunch of s**t" about him after he left WWE in 1998.

What did D'Lo Brown allegedly do to Ahmed Johnson?

Throughout his three-year WWE run, Ahmed Johnson was one of the most imposing superstars on the roster.

The former Intercontinental Champion do not understand why stories have circulated over the years about D'Lo Brown placing him in a submission hold backstage:

"He said he got me in a Full Nelson," Johnson said. "That was the fight (…) According to him, that's the end of it. No punches were thrown, nothing else was thrown. Just that he got me in a Full Nelson, and I guess he called that a fight. No [that never happened], that's why I don't understand where it's coming from." [4:17 – 4:43]

Johnson also spoke about his reconciliation with another Nation of Domination member, The Godfather, at a recent autograph session.

Are you a fan of Ahmed Johnson? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.