Former IC Champ recently reconciled with The Godfather 25 years after WWE exit

The Godfather was one of WWE's most popular acts in the late 1990s and early 2000s. In a recent interview, Ahmed Johnson revealed he had a pleasant meeting with his former co-worker at a convention earlier this summer.

Johnson was a member of The Nation of Domination alongside The Godfather in 1997. However, his stint with the faction only lasted two months. In recent years, some Nation members have been critical of Johnson's short time with the group, most notably Mark Henry.

On the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Johnson said he only had positive experiences with Savio Vega and The Undertaker in WWE. He also discussed his recent conversation with The Godfather:

"Yeah, I got along good with Undertaker (…) I got along with Savio especially great. Me and Godfather just did a signing the other day and we got along pretty good, man," Johnson stated. [11:01 – 11:25]

Johnson worked for WWE between 1995 and 1998. The 60-year-old is best remembered for defeating Goldust in 1996 to become the first African-American Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

The Godfather's 2021 comments about Ahmed Johnson

Although they appear to be on a good footing now, The Godfather has previously been brutally honest about Ahmed Johnson's Nation of Domination spell.

In 2021, he claimed on It's My Wrestling Podcast that Johnson failed to listen to instructions from the rest of the group:

"When we were doing it we were just having fun, we really aren't militants, we're really not like that," Godfather said. "When they put us together, it was just a group of guys doing our thing. Of course, we took care of one another, we watched each other's back. We tried to help everybody. We even tried to help Ahmed Johnson, you know, but he's the only one that didn't want to listen."

Johnson also said recently that former Nation of Domination member The Rock is "very rude" and "ain't who he seems to be."

