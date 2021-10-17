"The only one that didn't want to listen" - The Godfather on former Nation of Domination member

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather says Ahmed Johnson did not listen to instructions from other members of the legendary Nation of Domination faction.

The Nation of Domination worked together in WWE between November 1996 and November 1998. While some Nation members spent over a year in the group, Johnson was removed after just two months in August 1997.

The Godfather was asked on It’s My Wrestling Podcast about the cultural importance of The Nation of Domination. He said the faction, which mostly consisted of African-American superstars, tried to help each other, even during Johnson’s short-lived spell as a Nation member.

“You know, when we were doing it we were just having fun, we really aren't militants, we're really not like that. When they put us together, it was, you know, just a group of guys doing our thing. Of course, we took care of one another, we watched each other's back. We tried to help everybody. We even tried to help Ahmed Johnson, you know, but he's the only one that didn't want to listen,” The Godfather said.

The Godfather is not the only Nation of Domination member who has had issues with Ahmed Johnson. Earlier this year, Mark Henry said Johnson is a “bad human being” whose “credibility is shot” after he criticized D’Lo Brown’s in-ring skills.

Reason why Ahmed Johnson was removed from The Nation of Domination

Ahmed Johnson spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone in March 2021 about his time with The Nation of Domination.

The former Intercontinental Champion said Vince McMahon thought The Nation had become unbeatable following his addition to the group. As a result, the WWE Chairman wanted to decrease the number of “powerhouses” in the faction.

Also Read

“It was good but it was too many powerhouses in one stack. Like Vince said, Vince called us all in the office and said, 'Okay, Ahmed, I'm going to take you out of The Nation.' And we were like, 'Why?' And he said, 'Because nobody's going to believe that you, Farooq, Mark Henry and The Rock can all be beat at one time,’” Johnson said.

Ahmed Johnson worked for WWE between July 1995 and February 1998. In June 1996, he became the first African-American holder of a singles title in WWE when he won the Intercontinental Championship from Goldust.

Edited by Arvind Sriram