Former WWE IC Champion issues apology to Mark Henry

Ahmed Johnson has apologized to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry following their recent war of words.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Chris Featherstone, Johnson called Henry a “butt kisser” and said D-Lo Brown was a “dangerous” performer. The comments prompted Henry to label Johnson “a bad human being” whose “credibility is shot.”

Speaking to Pro Wrestling Defined, Johnson tried to end his feud with Henry by issuing an apology:

“Me and Mark Henry been going back and forth at it, but I wanted to say on your show that I got some third-hand information which I shouldn’t have listened to. I wanted to say to Mark Henry if what I heard wasn’t true, then I apologize for what I said to him. You know, as a man, man has to apologize. But if, you know, he did say it, then so be it, what I said stands. But if he didn’t say it, I want to apologize to him.”

What did Ahmed Johnson say about Mark Henry?

Ahmed Johnson spent three years in WWE

A former Intercontinental Champion, Ahmed Johnson worked for WWE from 1995 to 1998. A year after Johnson’s debut, Henry also joined Vince McMahon’s company. The two men represented The Nation of Domination in the 1990s but were not part of the group at the same time.

Johnson told Sportskeeda Wrestling in March 2021 that he no longer speaks to former Nation members Henry and D’Lo Brown:

“Not really. Spoke to Farooq [Ron Simmons] a few times. I don't talk to Magilla Gorilla [Mark Henry]. I definitely don't talk to D'Lo.”

“I don't like people who kiss butt. I can't stand that. I can't stand that. If you can't make it on your own talent, don't be kissing butt, and talking about other people behind their backs and trying to knock somebody else. I don't like that.”

Johnson said he is no longer on good terms with D’Lo Brown following Brown’s incident with Darren Drozdov in 1999. Drozdov was left paralyzed after receiving a running powerbomb from his opponent.

Although Johnson claimed Brown did not reach out to Drozdov, Henry said both he and Brown still speak to Drozdov all the time.

