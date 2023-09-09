Fan calls out WWE for having Gunther defend IC Championship against "tall a** jobber" at recent event

Gunther made sure he reached an incredible milestone on WWE RAW this past Monday night. He fought tooth-and-nail against Chad Gable and defeated the latter to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

On Friday night, The Ring General also defended the prestigious belt on the day he surpassed The Honky Tonk Man's record. However, a fan online said it was "disrespectful," considering the challenger.

WWE Superstar Spectacle featured Shanky in an Intercontinental Championship match against the Austrian megastar. The event was for the Indian market; there were a handful of superstars from India who made appearances. Gunther soundly defeated Shanky to retain the championship. According to one fan, it should have been former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

Elsewhere on the match card, Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher lost a six-man tag match to the powerhouse trio of Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens.

Gunther was never a big fan of doing promos but enjoys them now in WWE

The Austrian megastar spent his earlier years competing worldwide before signing with the Stamford-based promotion in 2019.

He recently disclosed while speaking with POST Wrestling how doing promos is closely associated with the entertainment the global juggernaut is known for, and he is okay with it now. However, The Ring General was more about simply wrestling and not talking:

“I was never the biggest fan myself personally of a lot of talking, a lot of promos, and stuff like that because I’ve always loved and enjoyed the sports aspect of everything,” Gunther said. “But it’s part of the deal in WWE and it’s sports entertainment, it’s what we do. I think at the moment we do it at a very high level. And I do my part in it, and it’s actually very fun to do.” [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Gunther's next challenger is yet to be determined, albeit another showdown with Chad Gable can't be ruled out. Plenty in the wrestling world would like to see the Alpha Academy star dethrone the champion.

