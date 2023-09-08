WWE Superstar Spectacle Results: John Cena teams up with former rival, Ex-World Champion returns, Rhea Ripley secures 20th victory over major name

WWE returned to India for the first time in several years for a live event on Friday, September 8. The show took place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad and featured top stars from RAW in action.

The event kicked off with a tag team match that saw Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens take on the Indus Sher. The Indian duo were accompanied to the ring by Jinder Mahal, who did not take long to interfere in the match.

After the match ended in DQ, Drew McIntyre came out to make the save, setting up a six-man tag team match where the babyfaces stood tall. Drew and Sami also danced to the tunes of Indian music to kickstart an action-packed evening.

Next up, Zoey Stark took on Natalya in a #1 contenders match for the Women's World Championship. While the Queen of Harts was able to come out on top against the rising star, she failed to defeat Rhea Ripley in the title match that took place later in the night. This was Natalya's 20th defeat against The Eradicator.

Also in action was Gunther, who took on Shanky after becoming the longest Intercontinental Champion of all time. The Ring General solidified his historic reign with a convincing victory over the Indian-origin star. This was also Shanky's first outing to the squared circle in over a year.

Elsewhere on the show, Bron Breakker defeated Odyssey Jones in a singles match. The Great Khali then came out to greet the live crowd. The former World Champion teased coming out of retirement, stating that the "Tiger is still alive."

The event was headlined by John Cena, who teamed up with former rival Seth Rollins to defeat Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of The Imperium. The 16-time World Champion also addressed the fans in the arena after the match, thanking them for the amazing moment.

Complete WWE Superstar Spectacle Results

Here are the complete WWE Superstar Spectacle results, courtesy of Sportskeeda Wrestling:

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Indus Sher ended in DQ Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens defeated Jinder Mahal and The Indus Sher Women's World Championship #1 Contender: Natalya defeated Zoey Stark WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) defeated Shanky Bron Breakker defeated Odyssey Jones Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Natalya John Cena and Seth Rollins defeated Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser

