Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn opened the show at WWE Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad, India. Their match ended in a DQ, resulting in a save and an impromptu six-man tag team match involving a six-time Champion who saved them.

Jinder Mahal interrupted the opening match between Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn and Veer & Sanga of Indus Sher. The Indus Sher faction hasn't been utilized much on RAW.

After the match ended in a DQ thanks to Mahal's interference, six-time Champion Drew McIntyre ran in for the save wearing an Indian cricket jersey - leading to an impromptu match featuring the Scotsman, Zayn, and Owens vs. Mahal, Veer, and Sanga.

Unfortunately for the Indian trio, they couldn't get the victory on home soil. Instead, it was the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions and McIntyre who came out with the win.

Kevin Owens wasn't present on the latest episode of RAW, just two nights after losing the tag team titles to The Judgment Day. Sami Zayn, meanwhile, welcomed Jey Uso to RAW and even made amends with him after their falling out leading up to WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

McIntyre, meanwhile, has been teaming up with Riddle in a feud against The Viking Raiders, and The New Day to an extent as well.

