[VIDEO] Former WWE World Champion returns at Live Event after over 2 years and teases coming out of retirement

WWE Superstar Spectacle emanated from Hyderabad, India, in the company's return to the country after nearly six years. The expected but highly anticipated return of a certain former WWE World Heavyweight Champion took place, with the Hall of Famer even teasing a return to the ring.

The legend in question is none other than The Great Khali. He was spotted before the event, and even veteran superstar Natalya posted a photo on social media expressing her joy at reuniting with Khali.

The Great Khali made a one-off appearance at WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023, telling the crowd that the "Tiger is still alive" and that he has one more match in him, teasing a return from retirement:

Expand Tweet

Khali was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021 and was last seen on television back in WrestleMania 37 in a comedy segment backstage with Rob Van Dam and Matt Riddle.

In that instance, he told Riddle (in Hindi) not to think about them, but to think about his match against Sheamus instead.

Expand Tweet

Khali's fellow Indian Superstars were all defeated on the night, with Indus Sher losing to the trio of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Drew McIntyre, while Shanky lost to Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.