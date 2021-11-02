Fan-favorite and former WWE Champion announced for the Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Peacock announced this week that the next edition of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions will take place on the Thursday after WWE Survivor Series (Thursday November 25th).

Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy will be the 21st guest to appear on Broken Skull Sessions, an in-depth interview show that digs into a wide array of topics regarding the world of professional wrestling and the superstars that inhabit it.

The world is ready for another Jeff Hardy World Title challenge #Smackdown

Jeff Hardy has had some ups and downs since his return to the WWE, but recently he has been on the upswing after competing in a tremendous triple threat match for the WWE United States Championship at Extreme Rules in September.

During the latest WWE Draft, Jeff Hardy was drafted to SmackDown and so far hasn't been placed into a significant feud on the blue brand yet.

The Broken Skull Sessions' resume continues to build with the addition of Jeff Hardy

Broken Skull Sessions started on the WWE Network after the 2019 Survivor Series with The Undertaker. The interview showed a different side of The Deadman that the WWE Universe had not seen before.

Since The Undertaker, the Broken Skull Sessions has seen Stone Cold Steve Austin interview WWE Hall of Famers such as Goldberg, Kane, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, and Jerry Lawler to current WWE Superstars like Drew McIntyre, Bayley, Bobby Lashley, and most recently, Seth Rollins.

Austin even had current AEW wrestler Chris Jericho on the show.

CM Punk has given his take on #WWE and #AEW's decision to allow @IAmJericho to appear on @steveaustinBSR's Broken Skull Sessions. Sportkeeda Wrestling's @jose_g_official has more!

Jeff Hardy's championship pedigree only adds to the impressive resume of guests who have appeared on Broken Skull Sessions. Hardy has won the WWE Championship once, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship twice, and became the ninth-ever WWE Grand Slam Champion.

