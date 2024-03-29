Fan favorite WWE star isn't sure if his WrestleMania match will steal the show

WWE WrestleMania XL will host several big matches this year. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will be at the heart of two headlining contests, and a fan-favorite WWE star isn’t sure whether his match will steal the show.

LA Knight, who is an immensely popular babyface on the roster, will be one of the top men from SmackDown who will face AJ Styles in a grudge match at The Show of Shows. It will be one of the few matches WWE fans will be looking forward to at the event.

In an interview with Jimmy V of the Miami Herald, Knight spoke about his excitement for his WrestleMania debut. However, he noted that the moment had come for him at the right time.

"Man, it’s big. I mean, especially if you just look in the last year, where things were and where things have come. It’s a pretty crazy turn of events to consider everything in that context," said Knight. "So to look at the fact that it’s me and AJ one-on-one at the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania. That’s a big one. Yeah, I mean, you couldn’t really have a much better scenario. Some people would say that this took a long time. I’d be the first to say this took way too long, but in the same token, in a weird way, it’s right on time."

When asked about the potential of his match with AJ Styles being a show stealer, The Megastar noted that it might not be a show stealer, but it will surely be a banger.

"Man, look, I don’t want to throw those kinds of predictions out there. You never know. I don’t want to promise anything like that, but AJ is a stud. I’m a stud. There’s a lot of tension going into this match, there’s a lot of animosity, there’s a lot of energy going into this match. So for da*n sure, it could be as the kids say a banger. Will it be a show stealer? I don’t know. Maybe we’ll let history decide that one," the WWE star added. [Ringside News]

LA Knight invaded AJ Styles’ house last week to make things even more personal between the two men. Styles refused to appear on the upcoming episode of SmackDown until General Manager Nick Aldis banned Knight from the arena. Aldis has now complied with Styles' wish.

WWE fans will be hoping to see some big twists at WrestleMania XL, including in LA Knight versus AJ Styles

The first night will host a massive tag team match. The Rock and Roman Reigns will face off against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a battle of the ages.

Meanwhile, on Night Two, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. Seth Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre.

The three matches could host many twists and turns to make things interesting for WWE fans. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles is also one of the most anticipated matches of the two-night extravaganza. It is one of the few matches that was announced early and does not feature a title. Both stars are immensely popular and fans will be hoping to get a tightly fought contest.

WrestleMania XL has the potential to become one of the most memorable premium live events of all time. It remains to be seen whether that turns out to be the case.

