Nick Aldis prohibits major SmackDown star from attending the WWE show this week

General Manager Nick Aldis recently sent a message to AJ Styles ahead of the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

Last week proved to be chaotic for The Phenomenal One, as LA Knight trespassed onto his property, leading to a physical altercation between the two. Fortunately, officers from the Georgia Police Department arrived in time to intervene and separate them before the situation escalated further. Subsequently, The Megastar was arrested and taken away.

Earlier this week, AJ Styles conveyed his concerns about his safety to the SmackDown General Manager, stating that he would only attend the upcoming show if LA Knight was barred from entering the building.

In response, Nick Aldis took to Twitter to address the request, expressing reluctance but ultimately complying with The Phenomenal One's wishes. Aldis asserted that he would ensure Knight's absence from the show. The General Manager noted that he did not want any major legal issues just one week before WrestleMania.

"AJ, we've known each other a long time. You know me well enough to know that I do not do business like this. But having said that, the situation between you two has gotten out of hand. The last thing we need before the Biggest WrestleMania of All Time is a major incident involving law enforcement. So, you get your wish. I have asked LA Knight to stay away. He will not be in attendance tomorrow night," Nick Aldis wrote.

Aldis reminded Styles that Knight will be at WrestleMania, and the two men will have to go one-on-one, reiterating that the former won't be able to run away. The General Manager also noted that this was the first and last time he was complying with any of his wishes.

Nick Aldis said that Cody Rhodes deserves to be rewarded in WWE

Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis' feud in 2018 was a significant draw leading up to the inaugural All In event, which ultimately laid the foundation for the creation of All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

It's therefore evident that The American Nightmare has earned Aldis' respect. In a recent interview, the SmackDown General Manager praised Rhodes for his bold decision to depart AEW and return to WWE, where he has become one of the industry's top stars. Aldis acknowledged Rhodes's willingness to take risks and step out of his comfort zone, opting not to rest on his laurels with his existing contract.

"Cody's story will be studied throughout history as a sort of masterful piece of tactical risk taking as somebody in this business, because he could have just sat pretty, you know, on a nice contract, making good money, and just kind of, he could have just sat in catering, kept making his money, and rode it out. Probably got a behind the scenes role and got in that comfort zone. But he didn't. He took the risk and he deserves the reward," Aldis said.

With just nine days remaining until WrestleMania, the excitement is palpable as fans eagerly await to see if Cody Rhodes can achieve his long-awaited goal of capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and finish his story.

