AJ Styles breaks silence after getting attacked outside his home by LA Knight last week

WWE Superstar AJ Styles revealed his SmackDown status after getting attacked by LA Knight last week.

The two stars have been embroiled in a feud over the last few weeks. Styles even invaded the Men's Elimination Chamber match to cost Knight an opportunity to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. Following the surprise attack, the Phenomenal One has maintained distance from The Megastar by not showing up on the blue brand.

However, LA Knight took the fight to Styles last week as he attacked the former WWE Champion outside his home. Following the altercation, Knight was arrested by the police but later released after AJ refused to press charges.

AJ Styles has shared his thoughts on the incident, noting that he won't be showing up on SmackDown as long as Knight is there. He also asked General Manager Nick Aldis to ensure The Megastar is not present on the Friday Night show this week.

LA Knight opened up about his feud with AJ Styles

LA Knight and AJ Styles are set to collide at WrestleMania XL after months of animosity between them.

The Megastar shared his thoughts on the same while speaking on Busted Open Radio, noting that he would appreciate being put in the spot against one of the most decorated stars of all time.

"Man, there’s so many different ways I can answer that. One of those and I guess in a certain way, appreciative. I guess in a certain way, also feeling vindicated and a certain way, feeling like it’s long overdue... I mean look, a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, it should be for a championship’ and should be this and should be that. Look man, it is what it is and you’re talking about a hell of a spot to be in and I’m not crying about it so..," said Knight.

This will be LA Knight's first WrestleMania match of his career. The 41-year-old has hit his stride ever since dropping the Max Dupri gimmick and is currently one of the most prominent names on the WWE roster.

