Nick Aldis reveals why Cody Rhodes deserves to be rewarded in WWE

WWE star Cody Rhodes will compete in the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania XL in April. He will look to win the top prize in the sports entertainment giant for the first time by ending the "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns's three-year-plus title reign.

His former rival and current SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently commended The American Nightmare for what the latter managed to pull off in the last few years, from forming All Elite Wrestling to his WWE comeback.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, Nick Aldis brought up Cody's rise in the independent scene after leaving WWE in 2016. They worked a match at All In 2018, then Rhodes moved on to AEW. Ultimately, he carved out the position of a main eventer in the pro-wrestling juggernaut:

"Cody's story will be studied throughout history as a sort of masterful piece of tactical risk taking as somebody in this business, because he could have just sat pretty, you know, on a nice contract, making good money, and just kind of, he could have just sat in catering, kept making his money, and rode it out. Probably got a behind the scenes role and got in that comfort zone. But he didn't. He took the risk and he deserves the reward." [From 29:52 to 30:36]

Furthermore, Aldis believes that it is The American Nightmare that brought a new era in the pro-wrestling business. He even added that there is some pride in him that he had a role in bringing the change.

The Rock made Cody Rhodes bleed on WWE RAW

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprised the Chicago crowd inside the Allstate Arena this past Monday night on RAW. He walked to the ring, interrupting Cody's opening promo segment, and whispered something to Rhodes. Despite walking away after, he was later seen in the show-closing moments, assaulting The American Nightmare. He wound up busting the latter open.

The Rock later took to Instagram, seemingly revealing what he had whispered to Cody Rhodes in the opening segment:

"'Tonight, I’m gonna make you bleed' - Final Boss," wrote The Rock.

Check out The Rock's Instagram post below:

Nick Aldis also disclosed to the world in the aforementioned interview that the formation of AEW in 2019 came as a surprise. Moreover, the WWE star felt betrayed that Rhodes did not inform him about it.

Despite arriving to WWE through separate paths, the SmackDown General Manager seems happy with his current position. However, he confirmed that his in-ring career is far from over.

