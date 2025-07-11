Fan was forced to delete picture of The Undertaker, WWE legend recalls

The Undertaker famously remained in-character for almost his entire WWE career from 1990 to 2020. One of The Deadman's former opponents, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL), recently disclosed details about a real-life incident with a fan.
Nowadays, WWE stars often share character-breaking pictures and videos on social media. In the 1990s, however, many wrestlers protected their gimmicks by acting like their on-screen personas away from the ring.
On the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL said The Undertaker once complained about a fan taking a picture of him at an airport bar:
"A fan took a picture with a cell phone. I mean, just took a picture with a cell phone, just walked by and took a picture, and it was so unusual back then that Undertaker called the manager over and said, 'Hey, man, that guy just took a picture of us,' and the manager went over there and just b*******d the guy, and the guy came over and apologized and deleted it." [41:30 – 41:48]
The Undertaker hardly gave any real-life interviews until he retired from in-ring action in 2020. Since then, the WWE icon has appeared as himself on several podcasts and television shows.
JBL recalls another character-breaking WWE moment
In 1996, Shawn Michaels and Triple H broke character by hugging WCW-bound Kevin Nash and Scott Hall after an untelevised live event at Madison Square Garden. The controversial incident, known as the "Curtain Call," was caught on camera by a fan in the crowd.
Reflecting on that day, JBL added that Michaels received heat with Bret Hart and other Canadian stars in the locker room:
"I don't know why they decided to embrace it here [the use of fan cameras in the crowd]. There were a lot of guys mad, but a lot of guys that were mad were the Canadian group, and they had a personal problem with Shawn. I don't know if they were that mad at, 'Hey, they're killing the business.' They may have been. I can't read their minds and I wouldn't dare dream to, but it was also just personal animosity toward Shawn." [42:08 – 42:32]
JBL also revealed that a WWE legend refused to ride in a car with Vince McMahon after the "Curtain Call."
