Fan was forced to delete picture of The Undertaker, WWE legend recalls

The Undertaker famously remained in-character for almost his entire WWE career from 1990 to 2020. One of The Deadman's former opponents, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL), recently disclosed details about a real-life incident with a fan.

Ad

Nowadays, WWE stars often share character-breaking pictures and videos on social media. In the 1990s, however, many wrestlers protected their gimmicks by acting like their on-screen personas away from the ring.

On the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL said The Undertaker once complained about a fan taking a picture of him at an airport bar:

"A fan took a picture with a cell phone. I mean, just took a picture with a cell phone, just walked by and took a picture, and it was so unusual back then that Undertaker called the manager over and said, 'Hey, man, that guy just took a picture of us,' and the manager went over there and just b*******d the guy, and the guy came over and apologized and deleted it." [41:30 – 41:48]

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Undertaker hardly gave any real-life interviews until he retired from in-ring action in 2020. Since then, the WWE icon has appeared as himself on several podcasts and television shows.

JBL recalls another character-breaking WWE moment

In 1996, Shawn Michaels and Triple H broke character by hugging WCW-bound Kevin Nash and Scott Hall after an untelevised live event at Madison Square Garden. The controversial incident, known as the "Curtain Call," was caught on camera by a fan in the crowd.

Ad

Reflecting on that day, JBL added that Michaels received heat with Bret Hart and other Canadian stars in the locker room:

"I don't know why they decided to embrace it here [the use of fan cameras in the crowd]. There were a lot of guys mad, but a lot of guys that were mad were the Canadian group, and they had a personal problem with Shawn. I don't know if they were that mad at, 'Hey, they're killing the business.' They may have been. I can't read their minds and I wouldn't dare dream to, but it was also just personal animosity toward Shawn." [42:08 – 42:32]

Ad

JBL also revealed that a WWE legend refused to ride in a car with Vince McMahon after the "Curtain Call."

Please credit Something to Wrestle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE