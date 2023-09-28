While Roman Reigns might be at the top of the WWE mountain at this time, his moveset might not match his status as a star. Despite having one of the most devastating finishing moves in the history of the company, Reigns has failed to garner support for his spear, as many fans are inclined to say that NXT superstar Bron Breakker does it better.

Shortly after WWEonFox's X account posed the question comparing the two spears, fans rushed to the comments section to share their opinions. Some were extremely sure in their seemingly objective thoughts regarding the matter.

Will we ever see Roman Reigns vs Bron Breakker in WWE

Roman is currently on the best run of his career yet. Having held the Universal Championship for over 3 years at this point, Reigns has a stronghold on the throne of the company. However, this doesn't mean that the company isn't investing in new stars.

Over the past few years, after the rebranding of NXT, WWE has put all its chips on Bron Breakker, who could possibly be the next big thing. So far on NXT, he has been a devastating force. Running through opponent after opponent, the second-generation WWE superstar doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Plus, the fact that he's only 25 years old adds to how impressive his run has been. In the past two years, he has become the most anticipated main roster debut.

In the meanwhile, Roman has been further building his empire, and it seems like he's going to hold the title well into WrestleMania season. Rumours and reports have suggested that him and Cody Rhodes will run it back this spring, with the latter coming out on top this time around.

Regardless of what happens, Reigns vs. Breakker is almost a surety, considering that the NXT star will soon assume a prominent position on the main roster. It won't be long before he crosses paths with the Tribal Chief.

Do you agree with the fans thinking that Bron has a better spear than Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

