Fandango on why Karrion Kross lost his WWE RAW debut

Former WWE star Fandango believes Karrion Kross lost to Jeff Hardy on last week’s RAW because WWE’s higher-ups wanted to test the NXT Champion’s attitude.

Kross was widely expected to defeat Hardy following a dominant year on the NXT brand. However, without his real-life girlfriend and on-screen manager Scarlett by his side, Kross surprisingly lost a 100-second match on his RAW debut.

Speaking on the Such Good Shoot podcast, Fandango recalled how he lost a 54-second match in 2011 against Mark Henry on SmackDown. Using that experience as an example, he said Kross probably lost because WWE’s decision-makers wanted to see how he reacted.

“He [Mark Henry] goes, ‘Don't worry about it, man, it's just a test,’” Fandango said. “Look at RAW last night, they're probably just testing Kross because they want him to be a big star. And they want to see how he plays ball, you know? A guy like that will be fine. You just can't sell it [show that losing bothered him]. It's hard when you care so much. It's hard not to sell. It's almost like that fine line of caring but not caring.”

Fandango received his release from WWE in June after 14 years with the company. He spent the last year on the NXT roster with Kross but they never faced each other in an official match.

Fandango on Karrion Kross' potential

Scarlett usually accompanies Karrion Kross

Several released WWE stars have recently opened up in interviews about their frustrations with storylines during their time with the company.

Fandango thinks only a select few WWE stars are hand-picked to receive the spotlight at any one time. As a result, the likes of Karrion Kross are left to prove that they possess the potential to be a top star.

“It's a weird juggling act that a lot of people don't figure out,” Fandango said. “There's five guys and a few girls that they're going to use prominently on top all year round. And then the rest of everybody else is just kind of p****d off about their situation. That's just the way it is.”

"@JEFFHARDYBRAND just made the biggest mistake of his life because in the end, everyone will fall and pray!"



The #WWENXT Champion @WWEKarrionKross sends a warning to the Charismatic Enigma!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QJUlYoRdgj — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

"See @SamoaJoe, this means I can 𝙜𝙤 wherever I want, I can 𝒅𝒐 whatever I want and I can 𝒉𝒖𝒓𝒕 whoever I want." - #NXTChampion @WWEKarrionKross #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/E4HmlPVkBL — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2021

Although Karrion Kross appeared on RAW last week, he is still part of the NXT roster. The 36-year-old is currently involved in a storyline with Samoa Joe on the black and gold brand.

