Fans don't agree as Bayley says 27-year-old AEW star is "way more talented" than her

WWE Superstar Bayley believes that AEW star Kris Statlander is more talented than her, but fans aren't in agreement.

Kris Statlander has been an AEW mainstay for about four years at this point. She hasn't competed since August 2022 and is currently on the sidelines due to an injury.

A fan recently took a shot at Bayley on Twitter and wrote that she's not Kris Statlander. The Role Model responded by heaping big praise on Statlander and said that the latter is more talented than her.

"No I am not. She’s way more talented!"

The former Women's Champion received massive praise from fans for putting Kris Statlander over in her response. Most of the fans weren't in agreement with her statement, though.

Ted - Fan Account @TedBayRose3 @itsBayleyWWE @AcpwFox98 Both talented. I know you're humble (and that's what I love about you).. but let me remind you that your name is always in the conversation of the greatest of all time with people like Lita, Trish, Chyna, and the other Horsewomen. Like… You are practically an active legend @itsBayleyWWE @AcpwFox98 Both talented. I know you're humble (and that's what I love about you).. but let me remind you that your name is always in the conversation of the greatest of all time with people like Lita, Trish, Chyna, and the other Horsewomen. Like… You are practically an active legend 😭

Nikki @bayarealegend3 @itsBayleyWWE @AcpwFox98 Don't sell yourself short bay you are way more talented @itsBayleyWWE @AcpwFox98 Don't sell yourself short bay you are way more talented

Bayley is a big fan of Kris Statlander

Soon after Kris Statlander was injured last year during a match on AEW Dark, she shared a tweet letting her fans know that she would be back better than ever. The Role Model responded to the tweet and wished Kris a speedy recovery.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @callmekrisstat Damn. Wishing you the best recovery. You’re really good @callmekrisstat Damn. Wishing you the best recovery. You’re really good

Shortly after getting injured, Statlander opened up on the same and shared an update on her well-being on an episode of AEW Road To:

"Last week, we did a live rampage in Grand Rapids, Michigan, I believe, and we filmed some Dark matches, and I did a big boot, which I don't really do often. But I decided to do it, and when I landed, my foot, my knee buckled on me. After getting an MRI, I have a completely torn ACL. My lateral meniscus is torn, and there is lateral impaction fractures in my tibial and femoral heads. So just tiny little cracks that are more of a bruise, but still, technically a broken leg. So recovery time, it's about six-to-eight months post-operation." [H/T Fightful]

Here's hoping Statlander makes her long-awaited return to AEW TV soon. Her fans are excited to see her back in action against AEW's top female stars.

