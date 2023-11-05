Fans asked to stay quiet after spotting returning WWE Superstar in the crowd at Crown Jewel 2023

This year's WWE Crown Jewel saw the return of a former champion after a nearly three-year hiatus. The star interfered in a championship match to attack the challenger and help the champion retain her title.

The WWE Superstar in discussion is Kairi Sane, who made her much-awaited return to the Stamford-based company at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Pirate Princess emerged from the crowd and attacked Bianca Belair during her WWE Women's Championship match against IYO SKY.

Sane ensured that her ally, SKY, received all the help she could, even though Bayley tried to tilt the match in her favor. Moments before she made her appearance on screen, Kairi Sane was spotted by fans in the arena.

A video on Twitter/X shows Sane preparing to attack Belair while a person working in production asking the fans to stay quiet about it. The video can be seen below:

It will be interesting to see how things develop between Kairi Sane and IYO SKY, given the former's involvement with Damage CTRL. For those of you who may have forgotten, Sane's final match in the company saw Bayley beating her.

