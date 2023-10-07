Fans in awe after Rhea Ripley asks Bloodline member to acknowledge her

Fans reacted on social media after Rhea Ripley asked a Bloodline member to acknowledge her on SmackDown.

For the past year, The Judgment Day and The Bloodline have emerged as the two most dominant factions in recent memory. At one point, all the Bloodline members held gold, and currently, all the Judgment Day members have gold around their waist.

It was only a matter of time before these two factions came face-to-face, and either face each other or team-up. Tonight on the blue brand, The Judgment Day arrived with a purpose, and they made themselves comfortable in the Bloodline's locker room.

Rhea Ripley then stated that she wanted to talk to Paul Heyman, and asked everyone else to leave the room. Rhea then suggested to Paul Heyman that they form and alliance and work together to take over the WWE. At this point, Heyman agreed, but said he would need to get authorization from Roman Reigns.

When Rhea said that she authorized it, Heyman still insisted on getting Roman's authorization. Rhea then asked Heyman to acknowledge her. When Heyman reminded her that she is in their locker room, Mami retorted that she feared no one, not even Roman Reigns. Ripley then walked away as Heyman called the Tribal Chief.

The entire segment was so well put together and caught the attention of the fans, who were in awe of Rhea Ripley.

Check out some of the reactions below:

One fan stated that they acknowledge Mami.

While another fan claimed that Ripley runs all of WWE.

One fan even called it the hottest 'Acknowledge Me' of all time.

The Bloodline seemingly accepted Rhea Ripley's suggestion

Tonight on SmackDown, LA Knight took on Jimmy Uso in the main event. Midway through the match, Solo Sikoa attacked Knight, causing a DQ. John Cena came out to help his tag team partner.

The situation became tense when The Judgment Day came out and shook hands with Paul Heyman, indicating that an alliance had been formed. Just when it looked like things were about to go from bad to worse for Cena and Knight, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso came to their rescue.

All hell broke loose between both sides that ended with Cena's group standing tall in the ring to close out the show.

It will be interesting to see how long this alliance will last between The Bloodline and The Judgment Day.

What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section below.

